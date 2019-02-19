SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For three days only, Chick-fil-A fans in southern Maine can sink their teeth into waffle fries and dip their chicken nuggets into the mysterious and magical Chick-fil-A sauce.

Hundreds of Mainers waited in line Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are expected to do it again on Wed. and Thursday for the non-beef fast food option.

The Youth Pastor at Eastpoint Christian Church reached out to the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Westborough Mass. and invited them to bring their truck to the church's parking lot during school vacation.

Some people waited hours in the line that snaked inside the warm church and then out the door.

The truck is offering a limited menu of either Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich or nuggets and waffle fries.