PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Portland's food, drink and travel scene has been booming in the past decade. This Summer alone, articles published on CNN, Boston Globe, People Magazine and Travel and Leisure highlight the things to do and eat across the city. However, those publications are all appetizers compared to Portland's latest nod on Tuesday, from Bon Appétit, ranked it the 2018 Restaurant City of the Year. The crème de la crème!

Mayor Ethan Strimling said the ranking was a 'tremendous honor.' Strimling mentioned the company we are keeping at the top of the list, with the cities of Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

"They have millions of people and we are 70,000 people," said Mayor Strimling. 'The fact that we are in there and you know I might have to call up Mayor De Blasio and say, 'hey buddy, you're not on the list, how come we are on the list? I might have to rib him a little.' He might have to up his game on the food."

Strimling loved how the emphasis of restaurants were focused on the international flavor.

"Portland is such remarkably diverse city. We have people coming from all over the world and something that's been going on for 200 years of our existence. I think you add that in with our economic climate has been good. We are getting more tourists, so there's more customers and that allows people to try new ideas," said Strimling.

Without a question now, there will be MORE tourists walking around the Old Port. The Mayor calls it a 'double-edged sword.'

"It can be frustrating, you know you don't want to go down Commercial Street from June through the end of September because it's so packed down there," said Mayor Strimling. "Anytime we are on the map, and if someone says, 'hey, I want to visit that city,' and they come here, and have a good experience they might say to themselves, 'I would like to bring my family to that city that's what I hope. Or, 'hey, I would like to bring my business to that city,' that's what I hope. Those are the kind of end results that an article like this can really help with.

Bon Appétit said to check back Tuesday, August 14, to find out if Rose Foods or Drifters Wife made the Hot 10.

