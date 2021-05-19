Calling all Karens and Kyles: Free ice cream at The Saco Scoop on Wednesday

It's a good day to be a Karen...or a Kyle at The Saco Scoop.

SACO, Maine — Lately, people named Karen have been getting a bad rep, but on Wednesday in Saco, being a Karen has its perks.

The Saco Scoop announced Tuesday on Facebook that anyone named Karen, or Kyle, can get a free scoop of ice cream. The shop said it wants to change the bad press the name has received recently.

Karens have been getting a lot of negative press lately... Let's change that! Free ice cream Wednesday! If your name is Kyle or Karen stop in on Wednesday and get a free scoop!! Posted by The Saco Scoop on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

"We had been seeing Karens get a lot of flack lately online and in the media, social media especially, so we've been doing this free ice cream Wednesday for a while for a couple of different names and we thought Karen's deserved a break,” Molly Donlan, Program Director for Saco Main Street told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Dictonary.com defines a Karen as a slang word for “an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behaviors.” The term gained popularity in 2020 as people captured and released videos of white women engaging in what are widely seen as racist acts.

The shop has been doing “Name Day” or “Free Ice Cream Wednesday” for about a year now. They started out using popular celebrity names, and if you had the same name, you got a free scoop. They don’t do this every Wednesday however, so you can stay up to date on their Facebook page and learn more about specialty sales that ultimately support downtown Saco.

Saco Scoop is a non-profit business that is open all year round and supports Saco Main Street, a non-profit organization that works to improve downtown Saco.

“It’s kind of like a bake sale that never ends, so supporting The Scoop is good for, you know, living and working in Saco,” Donlan said.