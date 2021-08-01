Buy local and support Maine farmers during 'National Farmers Market Week'

The annual celebration is a way to support and celebrate local farmers and growers.

BANGOR, Maine — The United States Department of Agriculture is celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 1st to August 7th.

The annual celebration is a way to support and celebrate the farmers, growers, market managers, and customers that make their communities come alive during farmer's market days.

Thomas Vilsack is the secretary of agriculture, he says "local and regional food systems, including farmers markets, are critical to the future of the nation’s food system."

Wise Acres Farm has been part of the Bangor Farmers Market for the past 10 years.

"It's a huge part of our business, farming is my living, it's how I earn a living and we can do that at the farmers market cause there's so much community support for the produce that we grow. This time of year through October it's really peak season, where there's like the highest variety of vendors/produce that kind of stuff!" said Brittany Hopkins, owner of Wise Acres Farm.

Farmers' markets provide an opportunity for farmers to sell their weekly fresh products, and for consumers to enjoy fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, herbs, bread, etc.

Hopkins says people can learn more about what they are eating and feeding their families, at farmers' markets.

"Markets foster relationships between producers and consumers and create a hub of activity at the center of a community," said Vilsack.

The 2019 National Farmers Market Managers survey shows that there are more than 8,000 farmers markets across the country, and about 115 of those are located in Maine.

The results showed farm-level benefits for farm vendors, including:

67% increased overall production

33% increased the number of workers employed on the farm

Nearly 40% were able to sell imperfect products that would otherwise go unsold

77% diversified the types of agricultural products they grew

Click here to find a list of the different farmers' markets in Maine.