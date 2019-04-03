Separated by a mere 100 miles, the cities of Portland and Boston boast a multitude of similarities. Not exactly surprising given the two share identical climates, an Atlantic coastline, working ports, historic streets and more.

Perhaps the pair's most notable, undeniable dissimilarity, besides possessing distinctly different native accents — "ayuh, can't get theya from heah" versus "pahk the cah in the Hahvahd Yahd" — is population size.

Boston, at 685,000, is more than 10 times the size of Portland, which has fewer than 67,000 year-round residents. Ten times the people means, in some ways, ten times the chances for success and ten times more popularity. And that's not even considering Boston's world-class cluster of educational and medical institutions of which, deservedly so, merits applause in its own right.

Many out-of-town travelers' Northeast trips stop just short of Maine in Boston – due to the likeness of the areas, why drive another 100 miles? – thereby hindering Portland's maximum exposure. And that's just by car. Think about how many more people come through Boston's Logan International, ranked No. 16 among the nation's most busiest airports. Compare its nearly 19,000,000 annual passengers to Portland's 926,000 at the PWM Jetport.

In all, this discovery disparity ultimately affects peoples' perspectives. As many awards and distinctions Portland's food scene has collected, it remains vastly unfamiliar for a majority of the country who have yet to visit. What Portland has done with what it has is remarkable. It deserves every accolade.

Thus, hereby includes a comparison from Yankee magazine:

(To give Yankee credit, it did say it considered the two cities' "obvious" differences – "Boston is much bigger and thus should be more likely to win the most categories. Boston is a grand smorgasbord to Portland’s lovely tea tray, if you will. We did our best to factor that in, so if Portland had fewer restaurants in a category but their quality was notably high, it got the nod.")

The "New England Food Town Showdown" judged 25 categories: bakeries, barbecue, beer scene, breakfast, brunch, burgers, Chinese, cocktails, coffee, delis, diners, doughnuts, farm-to-table, gourmet shops, ice cream, Italian, Japanese, Mediterranean/Middle Eastern, pizza, seafood, small plates/tapas, Southeast Asian, vegetarian/vegan, waterfront dining and wine bars.

Here's how Portland did:

Bakeries: Win

Barbecue: Loss

Beer Scene: Tie

Breakfast: Win

Brunch: Loss

Burgers: Loss

Chinese: Loss

Cocktails: Loss

Coffee: Loss

Delis: Loss

Diners: Win

Doughnuts: Win

Farm-to-Table: Win

Gourmet Shops: Loss

Ice Cream: Loss

Italian: Loss

Japanese: Tie

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern: Loss

Pizza: Loss

Seafood: Tie

Small Plates/Tapas: Loss

Southeast Asian: Win

Vegetarian/Vegan: Loss

Waterfront Dining: Win

Wine Bars: Loss

Many of Portland's losses are well justified and supported with articulated arguments and critiques, however, at least two of the magazine's three ties – beer scene and seafood – undoubtedly should've swung in Portland's favor. Listing only Allagash and Rising Tide in the category's description shows a clear disconnect – while exceptional, they're also the most popular brewery attractions among tourists. A host of others are, too, worthy of recognition. And seafood… I mean, c'mon. This is the world's capital of lobster. No comparison.

Read Yankee's full showdown here.