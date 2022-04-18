Biddeford's rising food scene gets national attention

Food & Wine magazine highlights Biddeford as a small city with a big food scene in its list of America's next great food cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford is being recognized for its growing food and drink scene. Last week, popular national magazine Food & Wine included Biddeford in it's list of America's next great food cities, highlighting it as a small city with a big food scene.

"This is my town, and I'm really really proud to be part of what's happening," Katie Pinard, co-owner of Elements Books Coffee Beer, said.

Pinard is one of many small business owners contributing to Biddeford's growing and thriving food and beverage community.

"I'm born and raised here, so I've seen the entire arc of Biddeford's life for 40 plus years, and we have not nearly hit the ceiling in terms of what we're capable of," Pinard said.

#CheckThisOut Biddeford has been included by @foodandwine magazine as one of America's next great food cities. The city was highlighted as a small city with a big food scene. We take a closer look tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/KEXfpTDTJJ — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) April 18, 2022

Businesses are continuing to move into the city as it undergoes its foodie renaissance.

Richie Ribeye's moved into town just six months ago, and owners Jennifer Blomquist and Matthew Spence have been extremely pleased with the community response to their Philly cheesesteaks.

"Everything's been awesome. We've been rocking and rolling," Spence said.

"This is new and exciting. Young people are coming in, and then the older generations that are here are so supportive, and they're excited, and they love seeing the whole community being revitalized," Blomquist said.

The Food & Wine article, written by the magazine's editors, refers to Biddeford as "Portland, Maine's quiet older sister with great taste—the one you ask for recommendations on nicely curated bottle shops and vintage clothing boutiques."

Many in Biddeford, however, are looking forward to making the community stand out on it's own.

"We're not going be twins to Portland. We're going to be our own thing here. Biddeford's its own," Blomquist said.

"Now that there's enough places to go over the course of a day, you don't really have to leave the Biddeford/Saco area to have a full experience," Pinard said.

You can read Food & Wine's full article highlighting Biddeford here.