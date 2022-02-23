Bangor Region YMCA opens year-round food pantry

YMCA organizers say the pantry is a needed addition to the network of resources for those facing food insecurity in Greater Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — A new food pantry has opened up inside the Bangor Region YMCA, and it's available to anyone from young children, adults, and even non-YMCA members.

“Through [the COVID-19 pandemic], we kind of recognized that there was a huge need in the community, and there was a lot of food insecurity happening," Jayci Fournier, director of Bangor Region YMCA Youth Development, said. “Our conversations [about opening a food pantry] started about a year ago.”

After experiencing pandemic-related delays, the pantry finally opened on Valentine's Day. Since then, Fournier said many families and members of the community have come to get food from it.

The pantry was made possible because of a community partnership between the Bangor Region YMCA, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Hannaford, and several local teenagers.

Maggie Lincoln, a Brewer High School student and member of the YMCA's Food Pantry Club, is one of the teens who helped get the pantry up and running.

"We kind of talked about making recipe cards... and just how [the pantry would run],” Lincoln told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We’ve all been a part of the [YMCA] for so long, and it’s great that we get to give back now.”

Hannaford helped get the pantry project off the ground by buying the pantry’s two refrigerators and donating food.

Sherri Stevens, the community relations manager for Hannaford, said it’s their mission to help feed Maine communities, and they’re not stopping in Bangor.

“We continue to have conversations with other schools and nonprofit organizations in our communities that want to help and have the same mission,” Stevens said.

In an email, the Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson told NEWS CENTER Maine other YMCAs in Maine have summer food programs but not consistent a food pantry like theirs.

The food pantry is open Tuesdays from 7 to 8 a.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.