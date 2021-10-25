Bangor city councilors to vote on winter farmers' market

Last year due to covid, people bundled up and were able to keep shopping at the Abbot Square parking lot, all year round.

BANGOR, Maine — On Monday, Bangor city councilors will vote on whether to approve for a second year a winter farmers market at the Abbot Square Parking lot, right across from the Bangor Public Library.

A few years back, when winter came along the winter farmers market in Bangor moved indoors. Last year due to covid, people bundled up and were able to keep shopping at the same location all year round.

The Bangor Farmers' Market Association is pushing to keep the farmers market open through winter again this year, so that safe social distancing can keep happening, and to allow for safe shopping. Farmers tell NEWS CENTER Maine, there was typically a lot of support from community members even during the cold winter months so most of them are hoping the vote gets approved.

"People so much appreciate the farmers' markets being able to stay up, the farmers coming year-round and making their products available, not every state does that so it feels like it works for both sides our customers are super happy, and of course we love it too!" said Billi Barker, who owns and runs Yam Bus.

The Yam Bus is known for its sweet and savory crepes, and Billy and her team also sell baked goods.

If approved, the winter farmers' market in Bangor will take place on the first and third Sunday of each month, from December through April.

"It enables everyone to be able to get food from Maine at their dinner tables year-round, and it's a great opportunity of education to show people how much they can get year-round, we have storage crops of carrots and cabbage, potatoes, onions, beets, squash, and we have a really goof following our winter market last year, the turnout was amazing!"