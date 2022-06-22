x
Food

Augusta Chipotle files for union election, restaurant chain's first

The Maine AFL-CIO said workers at the restaurant "[demand] safe, adequate staffing at their store."

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Augusta filed a petition for a union election on Wednesday and became the first of the burrito chain's restaurants to join the recent organizing push sweeping across the U.S., CNBC reports

The Maine AFL-CIO said workers at the restaurant "[demand] safe, adequate staffing at their store." The employees are pushing to unionize as Chipotle United, an independent union, the organization stated.

"We received notice today that a petition was filed. We respect our employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act and are committed to ensuring a fair, just, and humane work environment that provides opportunities for all," Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow told CNBC on Thursday.

The Kennebec Journal reported a letter was signed by several employees who, in a show of solidarity, were on hand to deliver it together to an onsite manager on Wednesday morning. A copy was also sent to Chipotle's corporate offices. It stated a majority of the Augusta location's crew "wish to be represented by Chipotle United for the purposes of collective bargaining." 

