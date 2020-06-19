Is there a Moxie shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Mainer's have dealt with many shortages from toilet paper to disinfectant products because of coronavirus. There's another shortage that hits closer to home; MOXIE.

BANGOR, Maine — Where's all the Moxie? That's the big question many Mainer's are asking. Are we missing Moxie because of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic?

"We do not have Moxie. We've been out of it about 10 weeks," said Laci Daigle who owns Whitney's Family Supermarket in Corinth.

She added it's unknown when the store will have Moxie again.

"It's kinda depressing," said Chris Raley who would drink Moxie every week, "I mean, it's hard to find Moxie as it is."

Raley tried looking for Moxie at Rickie's Mini Mart in Carmel, but had no such luck.

Rickie's Mini Mart has been out of Moxie for weeks, according to employee Adam Coltart. He also doesn't know when another shipment of the polarizing concoction will arrive.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast took to Facebook to calm some nerves of Moxie fans. Their post said, in part, "Unfortunately, like so many others, we're working through various challenges related to the pandemic, and that has forced us to limit production of some of our beverages."