One of the most important summer holidays is Thursday: Free Slurpee Day.

7-Eleven celebrates its unofficial birthday on July 11 by giving away cups of its iconic frozen soft drink. Thousands of convenience stores around the country are participating by giving away one small Slurpee per person.

7-Eleven keeps the sweet brain freezes going July 12 with free Slurpee deliveries through the 7NOW app.

Slurpees were created in 1965 but were originally called Icees. The name change to Slurpee came two years later.

