2 Maine businesses make the Top 100 Best Butcher Shop and Meat Market in the U.S.

BANGOR, Maine — Two Maine businesses are being recognized for their products by Food & Wine Magazine.

W.A. Bean and Sons in Bangor is 1 of those selected in the Top 100 Best Butcher Shop and Meat Market in the U.S.

Company President David Bean says they are the last remaining business in the state that produces hotdogs, including their well-known “Red Snappers.”

Bean has more than 20 employees and is celebrating the 160th year in business.

Sean Smith, the Marketing Manager with W.A. Bean & Sons, said the award came as a surprise.

“One of my accounts told us about it and asked if we had seen it," Smith said. “They actually posted about it on Facebook congratulating us cause they’d seen it on Food & Wine.”

The magazine posted that the list was selected from essential and independent shops from coast to coast.

“It’s really a great award for us," Bean said. “I mean it proves that everything we’ve been doing over the years and all the hard work that everybody’s put in has really paid off."

Maine Meat at Wallingford Square in Kittery is the other Maine Butcher Shop & Meat Market to make it into Food & Wine Magazine's top 100.