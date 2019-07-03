11 allergy-friendly dishes in 12 days of Maine Restaurant Week

Maine Restaurant Week runs from March 1-12. It's a 12-day celebration of the Pine Tree State's commercial culinary offerings which was started in 2008 as a way to liven up the winter season for restaurants across the state.

A majority of Maine Restaurant Week-goers are locals, but tons of people fly in to stay the whole week, just to get familiar with Maine's food scene.

Cameron O’Brien is the resident foodie of NEWS CENTER Maine's "NOW," and as you all know by now, she also has food allergies. So Cam is tackling Maine Restaurant Week head on by finding different allergy-free plates across the state each day — hopefully helping others discover new options.

Cam is specifically allergic to gluten, dairy and soy; so she’s controlling for those allergies in this series during Maine Restaurant Week.

When we write "allergy-friendly dishes," we mean that they are gluten, dairy and soy free. That being said. We always suggest you inform the restaurant of your specific allergies, and work with them to find a meal that suits you.

We're updating this list as we go!