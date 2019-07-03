WATCH LIVE
11 allergy-friendly dishes in 12 days of Maine Restaurant Week
Author: Cameron O'Brien
Published: 11:28 AM EST March 7, 2019
Updated: 11:33 AM EST March 7, 2019
CHAPTER 1
DAY 6: Pulled Pork Sandwich
CHAPTER 2
DAY 5: Chef Tony's Smoked Brisket
CHAPTER 3
DAY 4: Slow Cooked Beef, Mushroom & Red Wine Ragu
CHAPTER 4
DAY 3: Parmesan Crusted Baked Haddock
CHAPTER 5
DAY 2: Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
CHAPTER 6
DAY 1: The Background

Maine Restaurant Week runs from March 1-12. It's a 12-day celebration of the Pine Tree State's commercial culinary offerings which was started in 2008 as a way to liven up the winter season for restaurants across the state.

A majority of Maine Restaurant Week-goers are locals, but tons of people fly in to stay the whole week, just to get familiar with Maine's food scene.

Cameron O’Brien is the resident foodie of NEWS CENTER Maine's "NOW," and as you all know by now, she also has food allergies. So Cam is tackling Maine Restaurant Week head on by finding different allergy-free plates across the state each day — hopefully helping others discover new options.

Cam is specifically allergic to gluten, dairy and soy; so she’s controlling for those allergies in this series during Maine Restaurant Week.

When we write "allergy-friendly dishes," we mean that they are gluten, dairy and soy free. That being said. We always suggest you inform the restaurant of your specific allergies, and work with them to find a meal that suits you.

We're updating this list as we go!

Chapter 1

DAY 6: Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Good Table | Cape Elizabeth
Pulled-Pork-Sandwich_The-Good-Table-Cape-Elizabeth
NEWS CENTER Maine

Allergy-friendly Dish: Pulled Pork Sandwich with Brussel Sprout Salad appetizer

Price: $19 for three-course lunch, $35 for three-course dinner

Restaurant: The Good Table

Location: 527 Ocean House Rd. in Cape Elizabeth

Chef: Jessica Kostopoulos

🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽

Looking for simple, honest food that packs a punch? Pull up a chair at The Good Table.

“Good food. It’s always good here, always good,” said customer Mary Goss.

“The family environment, the great Maine feel," said another customer, Rebecca Sahlin. "I think the good table completely embodies everything we love about living in Cape Elizabeth."

Chef and owner Lisa Kostopoulos opened this spot 33 years ago to “feed people and make everybody feel at home and welcome.” She took some time to chat in the middle of a hectic restaurant week. It’s their fifth time participating. 

“For me, it’s a great way to impress people that haven’t been here before. And I encourage people to go to other restaurants too and go places they might not ordinarily go,” Kostopoulos said.  

This year—they’re bringing back fan favorites like the pulled pork and the brussel sprout salad.

“We like to step it, like, one foot into spring cause we’re getting there, but keep one foot back in winter where we obviously still are,” Kostopoulos said. 

Got allergies or dietary preferences? They’ll adjust anything on the menu.

If that doesn’t work?

No worries— they’ll whip up something you CAN have.

“Cause your mother would never say to you, ‘I’m not gonna feed you because you have an allergy’,” Kostopoulos said. 

“I don’t happen to have any allergies but I know many people that do. And I know they’re very grateful to be recognized that it’s not just all in their head,” said longtime customer Bess Faust. 

Regulars say it’s The Good Table’s love for food, and their customers, that will keep them coming back for many years.

“Any restaurant, especially like the good table that does it so effortlessly and makes a great effort to do what they’re doing, it’s always gonna be a success,” Sahlin said.

Chapter 2

DAY 5: Chef Tony's Smoked Brisket

Fish Bones Grill | Lewiston
Fish-Bones-Grill-Lewiston_Smoked-Brisket
NEWS CENTER Maine

Allergy-friendly Dish: Chef Tony's Smoked Brisket~Cheddar, poblano slaw, blueberry chipotle sauce, crispy onions

Price: $20 (MRW exclusive; includes first and third courses)

Restaurant: Fish Bones Grill

Location: 70 Lincoln St. in Lewiston

Chef: Tony Sherrer

Cam’s Nugget: In all of my years of allergy friendly dining at places that are not exclusively gluten free or dairy free, Fish Bones Restaurant is the first place I’ve been to where the restaurant wants the diner to have complete control over their meal.

🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽

Fish Bones Grill is cooking up some old favorites and new features for Maine Restaurant Week. 

“It was an opportunity to develop menus that showed your wares," said owner Paul Landry, "and made it advantageous for folks that are just looking for a new adventure."

The menu flaunts both surf and turf.

“But at the end of the day, we’re about listening to our customers," Landry said. "They’re going to tell us what they’d like to eat, they liked our style."  

When it comes to dietary preferences – Fish Bones wants you to feel in control.

“I want to know what you want to have," said Chef Tony Sherrer. "We have fish, we have steak, we have chicken. What do you want? First of all you can tell me all your allergies, and the waitress comes back to the kitchen and tells me that, and the first thing I’ll ask is, well, what do they want?"

“I want to go somewhere and feel safe," he said. "That they’re taking all precautions to make sure that what I’m getting is what I’m able to eat."

I tested Chef Tony’s theory: first, I told them what I wanted, and then told them what my restrictions were. I wanted the brisket, and as we’ve covered a thousand times now-- I’m allergic to gluten and dairy. 

“We just eliminated those three things," Sherrer said. "Eliminated the bun. Eliminated the cheese and the cole-slaw and we took out the fries and gave you a salad, gave you the brisket."

The verdict?

Absolutely delicious.

Chapter 3

DAY 4: Slow Cooked Beef, Mushroom & Red Wine Ragu

Slates | Hallowell
Slates-Hallowell_Beef-Mushroom-Wine-Ragu
Beef, Mushroom & Red Wine Ragu
NEWS CENTER Maine

Allergy-friendly Dish: Slow Cooked Beef, Mushroom & Red Wine Ragu over Potato of the day or Homemade Pasta

Price: $35 (MRW exclusive; includes three-course meal)

Restaurant: Slates

Location: 161 Water St. in Hallowell

Chef: Wendy Larson

Cam’s Nugget: Slates is the perfect place to go if you’re new to the world of allergy eating. They know their menu backwards and forwards, because they make it all by hand! That makes it easier for them to accommodate your needs.

🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽

Slates restaurant in Hallowell is a cool spot known for its bright colors and funky artwork. They’re veterans of Maine Restaurant Week.

What makes Slates the go-to for a great meal? Chef and owner Wendy Larson says it’s about mastering the basics: good vegetables, fresh seafood and homemade bread. Larson bought the place with a friend in 1979, and turned it into a farm-to-table joint with dishes from around the world.

They’ve been part of Maine Restaurant Week for a decade.

Three courses pack a punch for $35 per person.

"Feeding people, nurturing people, good times, nice glass of wine," Larson says. "You can't really get better than that."

When it comes to allergies, Slates has the upper hand. Every dish is made from scratch, which makes substitutions easy.

"We've always had people come in and say they have an allergy to eggs or an allergy to soy or an allergy to something, so when you make everything, I think you're more open to different things," Larson says. "I mean, it's not like we have a style. We like everything. We eat everything."

I tried one of the big hitters from the Maine Restaurant Week menu. Fresh off the cooktop: the beef and mushroom ragu.

If you’ve got dietary needs, don’t be afraid to speak up. Larson says when you come to Slates, you’re family.

"It's our home. It's like when you invite somebody to your home, you want them to be happy and fulfilled and have what they want," she says. "And that's sort of the way we've approached cooking for people."

Chapter 4

DAY 3: Parmesan Crusted Baked Haddock

Nonesuch River Brewing | Scarborough
Nonesuch-Brewing-Scarborough_Baked-Haddock
Parmesan Crusted Baked Haddock: Roasted Squash Risotto, Sauteed Kale
NEWS CENTER Maine

Allergy-friendly Dish: Parmesan Crusted Baked Haddock: Roasted Squash Risotto, Sauteed Kale

Price: $25 (MRW exclusive; includes three-course meal — allergy-friendly Mixed Greens Salad appetizer and a Berry Smoothie for dessert)

Restaurant: Nonesuch River Brewing

Location: 201 Gorham Rd., Scarborough 

Chef: Carolina Penaranda

Cam’s Nugget: Don’t let the casual ambiance of this place throw you off, the chefs here throw down with some five-star cooking. It’s simple food, prepared exquisitely.

🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽

Alex and I went to Nonesuch River Brewing for an early Sunday dinner, and we were blown away by the entirely delicious food.

It’s Nonesuch's first Maine Restaurant Week, and with an impeccably designed menu, they’re sure to come out of these 12 days as a place to be remembered.

Chef Carolina Penaranda took time to discuss the menu with me in depth, working with me to determine what I could eat safely.

“It’s personally very important to me to accommodate people with different dietary needs, because I want to make sure everyone feels welcomed and at home,” Penaranda said.

The food I ended up having was phenomenal, bringing a depth of flavo  that made me feel like I wasn’t missing out on anything.

Chapter 5

DAY 2: Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

MK Kitchen | Gorham
MK-Kitchen-Gorham_Salmon
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
NEWS CENTER Maine

Allergy-friendly Dish: Grilled Faroe Island Salmon / Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Salsa Verde, Fennel & Radish Salad

Price: $35 (MRW exclusive; includes three-course meal — allergy-friendly Gathered Greens Salad appetizer and Sorbet for dessert)

Restaurant: MK Kitchen

Location: 2 School St. in Gorham

Chef: Mitchell Kaldrovic

Cam’s Nugget: It’s MK Kitchen’s first year participating in Maine Restaurant Week! They’ve been open for four years as of April. It’s a cozy, casual, cool space that’s packed on the weekends!

🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽         🍽

I went to MK kitchen with my fiance Alex on Saturday, March 2. It was our first time trying the place and we were impressed with the casual, yet busy atmosphere of the restaurant.

MK Kitchen boasts a wide variety of products made from scratch; from their house drink infusions, all the way to their own sorbets.

The menu choices overall reflect a shift toward health consciousness that we’re seeing throughout the country. It’s that shift, says owner Lisa Kaldrovich, that makes accommodating people with dietary preferences and food allergies a pretty simple task.

“We welcome people with allergies and food restrictions to MK Kitchen,” Kaldrovich said. “We need to be able to include everyone, and make sure people with allergies don’t feel like an afterthought.”

Chapter 6

DAY 1: The Background

In 2008, Jim Britt was looking for ways to boost Maine’s economy in the dead of winter. The idea was born out of a need for extra business for restaurants in winter and, in particular, to help retain servers and cooks who Britt and others would see being laid off due to businesses' seasonal monetary constraints.

A strategy plan was soon developed to have participating restaurants serve a multi-course menu at a fixed price, ranging from $25 to $55.

At first, the plan drew skepticism from established chefs like David Turin.

