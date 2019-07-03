11 allergy-friendly dishes in 12 days of Maine Restaurant Week

Allergy-friendly Dish: Pulled Pork Sandwich with Brussel Sprout Salad appetizer
Price: $19 for three-course lunch, $35 for three-course dinner
Restaurant: The Good Table
Location: 527 Ocean House Rd. in Cape Elizabeth
Chef: Jessica Kostopoulos
🍽 🍽 🍽 🍽 🍽
Looking for simple, honest food that packs a punch? Pull up a chair at The Good Table.
“Good food. It’s always good here, always good,” said customer Mary Goss.
“The family environment, the great Maine feel," said another customer, Rebecca Sahlin. "I think the good table completely embodies everything we love about living in Cape Elizabeth."
Chef and owner Lisa Kostopoulos opened this spot 33 years ago to “feed people and make everybody feel at home and welcome.” She took some time to chat in the middle of a hectic restaurant week. It’s their fifth time participating.
“For me, it’s a great way to impress people that haven’t been here before. And I encourage people to go to other restaurants too and go places they might not ordinarily go,” Kostopoulos said.
This year—they’re bringing back fan favorites like the pulled pork and the brussel sprout salad.
“We like to step it, like, one foot into spring cause we’re getting there, but keep one foot back in winter where we obviously still are,” Kostopoulos said.
Got allergies or dietary preferences? They’ll adjust anything on the menu.
If that doesn’t work?
No worries— they’ll whip up something you CAN have.
“Cause your mother would never say to you, ‘I’m not gonna feed you because you have an allergy’,” Kostopoulos said.
“I don’t happen to have any allergies but I know many people that do. And I know they’re very grateful to be recognized that it’s not just all in their head,” said longtime customer Bess Faust.
Regulars say it’s The Good Table’s love for food, and their customers, that will keep them coming back for many years.
“Any restaurant, especially like the good table that does it so effortlessly and makes a great effort to do what they’re doing, it’s always gonna be a success,” Sahlin said.