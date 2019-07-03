10 allergy-friendly dishes in 12 days of Maine Restaurant Week

Maine Restaurant Week

In 2008, Jim Britt was looking for ways to boost Maine’s economy in the dead of winter. The idea was born out of a need for extra business for restaurants in winter and, in particular, to help retain servers and cooks who Britt and others would see being laid off due to businesses' seasonal monetary constraints.

A strategy plan was soon developed to have participating restaurants serve a multi-course menu at a fixed price, ranging from $25 to $55.

At first, the plan drew skepticism from established chefs like David Turin, who owns David's Restaurants.

"Hey, wait a minute. There's nothing here I can eat," said Jim Britt, founder of Maine Restaurant Week. "And that's when we saw the light bulb go on."

"Thirty percent of the people walking into you restaurant have got something that they want to alter on your menu," Turin said. "So it's vitally important that we are prepared to do that and we have people trained with the answers and that we know how to get it done."

And if the restaurant doesn’t have an allergy friendly dish on the menu…

"All you have to do is ask and they will tell you what the alternatives are," Britt said. "You can call in advance and ask what the alternatives are and they'll be ready to tell you."

Britt hopes locals and out of towners alike appreciate all of the talent the Pine Tree State has to offer.

"When you love what you do you can taste it. And I think that's a big draw," Britt said. "When you come from Ohio to this sleepy little Portland, Maine, and they discover some amazing restaurants. It isn't like that where they live."