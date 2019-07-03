10 allergy-friendly dishes in 12 days of Maine Restaurant Week

Allergy-friendly Dish: Pork and Beef Pappardelle (entree) with Mussels appetizer
Price: $25 for three courses
Restaurant: 40 Paper
Location: 40 Washington St., Camden
Chef: Josh and Tara Hixson
Cam’s Nugget: The portions here are really big! Come with an empty stomach, because you are sure to fill up fast.
🍽 🍽 🍽 🍽 🍽
40 Paper is a really cool, modern take on rustic Italian cuisine. From the dim lighting to the wine bottle chandelier, you feel a romantic, yet casual vibe all the way through. Josh Hixson owns the joint, and his wife Tara has celiac disease. So, their menu is clearly labeled with items that can be made gluten free, vegan, or vegetarian. Lucky for us allergy-folks, most of the items can be accommodated. The food is delicious and fresh, and comes out in heaps!! Make sure you are hungry when you come to this place!
Mediterranean Cod Fish (serves 4, GF & DF)
Ulfet Ralph executive sous chef
Natalie’s Camden Harbour Inn
- 4 pieces Cod (4 to 6 oz portions)
- 1 stalk of leek, sliced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 Tbs chopped dill
- 1 Tbs copped parsley
- 4 cloves of garlic, diced
- 1/4 C white wine
- 2 lemons
- 1 C lentils
- 1 shallot diced
- 2 C vegetable stock
- Olive oil
- Salt and Pepper
Method:
Place diced shallots with 1 tbs olive oil in a medium pan, sautéed them until they are translucent. Add lentils and vegetable stock, salt and pepper, cover and let it simmer for 45 minutes. While lentil is cooking, pre heat your oven for 350 F, bring your fish to room temperature, season with salt, white pepper, olive oil, lemon zest, and juice. Place them on heat proof sheet pan and bake it in the oven 8 minutes.
While fish is in the oven, hat a medium pan with 2 tbs olive oil, add garlic, sauté until they are slightly cooked, not burnt. Add leeks, season with salt and pepper, cook it about 3 minutes, add white wine, lemon juice, reduce the liquid 2 minutes. Your leeks should be cooked, not too soft but tender! Turn off your heat, add dill and parsley.
Place spoon full of lentil on a plate, sit your fish on top, garnish with leeks and herbs, finish it with good olive oil and enjoy!