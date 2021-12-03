Flags to be flown at half-staff for Bob Dole and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The honor for Bob Dole takes place immediately until sundown on Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Governor Janet Mills and President Joe Biden have directed that all United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset Thursday to honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

The statesman overcame disabling war wounds to become a Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, announced his death Sunday on Twitter. He was 98 years old.

The President’s proclamation honoring Bob Dole can be read HERE.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It is the 80th anniversary of the day that will live on in infamy where 2,403 service members and civilians were killed after the Imperial Japanese Navy fighters attacked Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii.