YORK, Maine — In July 2018, the town of York was embroiled in controversy over a flag.

The flag was a Thin Blue Line American flag, a flag meant to honor law enforcement officers and their families.

It was put up by a Charlie Black and his wife Steph to honor his father, a Maine State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Some people in town saw the flag as a symbol of racism.

"We were just trying to celebrate my dad and the ultimate sacrifice that he made," said Black.

Black's dad, Maine State Trooper Charles Black, was killed on July 9th, 1964 while responding to a bank robbery in South Berwick.

Last July, to commemorate that anniversary, Charlie and his wife put up their Thin Blue Line flag on an empty bracket on a utility pole in front of their house.

But some residents complained to town officials saying the flag represents segregation and discrimination.

"It was upsetting to see the name-calling and negativity that came of it," Black said.

Black said the support, however, outweighed the hostility.

"We had friends who stepped forward and contributed and bought a flag pole for Steph and I to put in the yard."

York Patrolman Kevin Marrie, along with other officers, paid a visit to Charlie's mother, Mary Andrews, a former town selectmen and York citizen of the year.

"One of our officers donated his flag pole so we took it back here, refurbished it and brought it to her house and put it right on her front lawn," Officer Marrie said.

It was after that gesture from the officers that the idea of the Trooper Black Foundation was born.

The foundation is a nonprofit that will help first responders and their families in Maine in times of need.

"There are a lot of different ways, a lot of voids out there where we thought we could help out first responders and their families."

For example, Black said, "If an officer or firefighter is injured in the line of duty and they're not able to do their job, they suffer a loss of income and there are probably emotional problems that result from that".

The foundation wants to be able to help first responders in a variety of ways.

"These are the people we call when we need them the most and there out there to put their lives on the line for us so we wanted to give something back," Black said.

And at the same time pay tribute to Trooper Charles Black.

"I know he had to, unfortunately, give his life for a great cause and it's great the family can now give back to the community as much as he did," Officer Marrie said.

Charlie Black and his family are giving back in honor of a man who gave it all.

"It's a warm feeling thinking maybe he's able to look down and see this is going on that's he's being remembered," he said.

The foundation is just getting started but there are big plans for it, including a road race this October which will be called the Southern Maine Thin Blue Line 5K.

Donations to the Trooper Black Foundation can be sent to:

The Trooper Black Foundation.

PO Box 104,

Cape Neddick, Maine 03902