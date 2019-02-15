OLD TOWN, Maine — Habitat for Humanity is laying the foundation for three families.

This is the first time the Greater Bangor Habitat for Humanity has been able to serve more than one family at a time.

"Well, this is going to allow us to build three condos in one location so first of all we'll get some efficacy of scale and will allow us to serve three families at once so that's really exciting," said Lynn Hempen, the nonprofit's executive director.

Sargent Corporation and Lindsey Foundation are donating time for the project and began work on Friday.

This project has been in the works for about a year and a half and organizers are looking forward to helping more families this year.

"It's allowing us to serve more families this year than we otherwise would be able to," Hempen said.

This is important because the cost of living in the Bangor area has increased for about two years, according to real estate agent Donna Coglitore.

Part of the cities growth comes from the more than 3,000 people that have moved to Penobscot County over the last 10 years.

That growth is enough to tighten the housing market significantly.

"Supply and demand always drives prices up or down," Coglitore told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Habitat for Humanity is still reviewing applications for these homes and hopes to have families moved in by summer 2020.