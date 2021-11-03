First adult-use recreational marijuana store to open in Portland this week

SeaWeeds will open its Marginal Way location on Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — The first adult-use cannabis store is coming to Portland on Friday.

SeaWeeds, which already has a location in South Portland, will open its new location at 23 Marginal Way, right next to Chipotle.

For now, the store will be open 12-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The South Portland SeaWeeds opened in October 2020.

Mainers voted to legalize recreational pot in 2016, but it was four years later in October 2020 that sales began. Maine’s marijuana retailers grossed about $1.4 million and made 21,194 transactions during the first month of retail sales.