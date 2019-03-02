MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — Five fire departments were called to a reported trailer fire on the Hathaway Road in Mattawamkeag Sunday morning.

A Penobscot County Dispatcher said the building was totally involved by firefighters first arrived.

It was originally reported that people were still inside the home but Mattawamkeag Fire Chief Michael Coombs said there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Coombs said, one of the family dogs perished in the fire and another is missing.

Crews are still on scene at this time. The Red Cross has been notified.