Fire destroys home in Jay

The Maine Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a home in the town of Jay early Sunday morning

JAY, Maine — The frigid weather and strong winds put a challenge to some firefighters in Franklin County early Sunday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to a home-- an old farmhouse-- in the town of Jay at about 3:30 a-m.

The fire was put out and the scene cleared about 3 hours later.

Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker says the fire appears to have started in an outdoor woodshed, but the Fire Marshall's office is investigating.

The couple who lives there was home when the fire started but got out safe. They're now staying with family.