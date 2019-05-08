BANGOR, Maine — Across the state on August 5, 2019, people will gather with local law enforcement to talk about community camaraderie.

'National Night Out' happens every year on the first Tuesday in August.

It's a community-building campaign intended to promote partnerships between police and the communities they serve.

According to national program leaders, National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors, law enforcement and first responders, while bringing back a true sense of community.

The goal is to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Bangor Police Community Relations Officer Elizabeth Brunton says, "One of the primary goals of national night out is to get every day community members engaging with police officers and getting an opportunity to ask all of those questions, such as, 'Why are your sirens so loud?' or, 'I have a brother who x, y, and z,' -- and again just fostering that partnership between law enforcement and the community."

National Night Out events will take place at the following locations:

Bangor: Second Street Park, 6-8 p.m.

Portland: Fox Field, 6-8 p.m.

Augusta: Marketplace at Augusta, 5-7 p.m.

Windham: Windham High School, 5-7 p.m.

Auburn: Festival Plaza and Main Street, 5:30 p.m.-dusk

Lewiston: Lewiston Middle School, 6-10 p.m.

Kennebunk: Waterhouse Pavilion, 5-8 p.m.

At many of these locations, there will be games, food, emergency vehicles, and live music.

Organizers hope it will be a good setting for conversations that will lead to community growth.

For more information about National Night Out, you can visit the campaign's website by clicking here.