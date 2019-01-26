PORTLAND, Maine — He already knows how to sit and shake on command, now Woody hopes to dazzle his way into your heart. The 10 month old beagle mix is available for adoption through Lucky Pup Rescue.

Woody is loving and full of energy. He's already crate trained and house trained, too. The folks from Lucky Pup say he loves being around other dogs and his ideal match will be an owner who has a place for him to run and dogs for him to play with.

Find the sweet Woody at Lucky Pup Rescue today.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.