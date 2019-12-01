PORTLAND, Maine — When it comes to personality, Opie the cat has that in spades. Jeanna Roth from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland introduced the 11 year old orange kitty during Fetch ME a Home on Saturday. She says when they did their usual "feline-ality" test (that's the personality test for cats. Seriously) Opie came back in the "Leader of the Band" category. That's the most outgoing and confident type of cat.

The senior kitty has some special health needs that require a certain type of family. He has diabetes and requires two regularly-timed insulin shots each day. Roth says the Shelter will provide Opie's new family with a three month supply of insulin to help them get started. She also says because they should be given at the same time everyday, Opie would likely best be a match for a family that doesn't do a lot of traveling.

If you'd like to curl up with this beautiful creature, doors open at 10am at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on Saturday.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.