LEWISTON, Maine — After seven months of recovery from the Farmington explosion, Larry Lord will be discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston Friday morning.

Larry saved many lives by evacuating the offices of his Farmington workplace, the nonprofit LEAP, immediately prior to a deadly propane gas explosion that took place there on September 16, 2019.

Because of his actions he will return home with a hero’s tribute, honored with police escort from Boston along the Maine Turnpike, through Farmington and on to his home in Jay.

“In Larry’s mind, the real heroes are the entire Farmington community, especially the many firefighters who paid a heavy price and Captain Michael Bell who gave his life," Larry's wife Sandy Lord said.

While the Lord family is thankful for the outpouring of love and support they received for many months, they are asking for privacy once Larry is home.

The final Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office report on the causes of the explosion is still pending and is expected for release in the next few weeks.

