PORTLAND, Maine — Elizabeth Valentine is a nurse practitioner in Scarborough, her husband is a physician assistant in Portland, their son, William is 9 and a half months old. They never considered the cost of childcare when they were planning on starting a family.

“We started looking for daycare when I was about 11 weeks pregnant," said Valentine. “We started to panic a little bit.”

Elizabeth Valentine and her son, William

The couple was placed on five wait-lists at Portland area day cares. In fact, Valentine said they tried to get on as many waiting lists as possible and most require an in-person tour before signing up. They are still waiting for some to open up.

In 2018, the cost of daycare at a center ranged from over $5,000 per year for school-aged children to over $11,000 for infants. A family care facility averaged about $7,000. To put it in perspective, tuition for an in-state student taking 15 credit hours at the University of Maine is $5,585 a semester – or $11,170 a year.

Source: 2018 Maine Child Care Market Rate Survey, DHHS

“I didn’t factor it in at all," said Valentine. "If I had, I think I would have taken one or two years extra before getting pregnant just to save up money to pay for daycare.”

Many families would get help from relatives, but in Valentine's case, her closet family members are in New Hampshire. “Not working was not an option,” said Valentine.

