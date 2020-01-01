PORTLAND, Maine — The new year was only 24 minutes old when Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2020.

Eleen was born at the Portland hospital to Israa Aldulaimi and Mustafa Ismail of Falmouth. She is the couple's first child.

A new year birth was not supposed to be in the cards for Eleen. Her due date was set for a week earlier.

Maine Med says Eleen was born healthy, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce with a full head of hair.

The maternity ward at St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston was also decked out in pink for the arrival of Noelle Grace at 9:19 a.m.

She was born healthy at a weight of 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Noelle's proud parents, Brielle Merrifield and Dean Lamontagne, can't wait to take her home to Auburn.