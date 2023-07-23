Mini World made up of 1.5 million LEGO bricks combines DC landmarks with imaginary buildings

The Mini World combines DC landmarks, like the Capitol Building and Nats Park, with imaginary buildings.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A new Mini World that combines both a love for LEGO and D.C. landmarks will have people lining up for blocks ahead of the grand opening of the LEGO Discovery Center next month.

The LEGO Discovery Center is a 32,000-square-foot attraction, featuring a 4D cinema that offers a sensory experience, where kids can go wherever their imagination takes them. It will host a grand opening at Virginia's Springfield Town Center on August 9.

Ahead of the center's grand opening, new pictures show off the center's Mini World exhibit, which combines D.C. landmarks like the Capitol Building, the Smithsonian Institute, the White House, the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and the Nationals Park Baseball Stadium with imaginary buildings. Crews used more than 1.5 million LEGO bricks to build the Mini World.

“Mini World is an iconic part of the LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. experience, something all of our guests definitely won’t want to miss,” General Manager of LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. Therese Alvich said. “The interactive and impressive zone is sure to be a favorite for our guests, and we cannot wait to share it with the public once the attraction is officially open.”

The LEGO Discovery Center will welcome visitors with children ages 2 through 12.

Visitors who check out the LEGO Discovery Center between August 10 and August 13, will be the first to experience the attraction with “First to Play Days." Those who attend the “First to Play Days" weekend will be able to extend their fun with an exclusive opportunity to upgrade to an annual pass at a discounted rate.

Tickets are available for $28.99 per person. Learn more about the attraction and purchase tickets at legodiscoverycenter.com/washington-dc.

The attraction is expected to open fully to the public starting Monday, August 14.

