AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Wednesday will be the final Military Families Ice Cream Social put on by Maine's First Lady, Ann LePage.

The event on the Blaine House lawn will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and is open to currently serving military families and Gold Star Families.

►FIRST LADY ANN LEPAGE REFLECTS ON ROMANTIC HUSBAND, WORK WITH VETERANS

This is also a "Back to School" event, at which each child will receive free school supplies, thanks to Operation Homefront and the Dollar Store. This event is free of charge and open to Maine military families of any age and any branch of service. Guests are encouraged to wear play clothes and play lawn games with the First Lady while they enjoy their ice cream.

"Maine's military service members and their families make tremendous sacrifices on behalf of all of us," said Mrs. LePage. "The ice cream social has been a highlight of my summer for the past several years and one I will miss. Seeing the smiling faces, meeting families and watching them connect with other military families brings me great joy, and this, combined with ice cream and free school supplies, makes it an awesome evening for all!"

This is Ann LePage's last Military Families Ice Cream Social because her husband, Governor Paul LePage, will be leaving office at the end of his second term in January 2019.

To attend, please contact the Maine National Guard Family Program office at (207) 430-5773 or 430-5953.

© NEWS CENTER Maine