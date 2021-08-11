Kids Con New England creator says comics get kids excited about reading and writing

Kids Con New England is Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton in South Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Halloween may be over but kids in Maine have another opportunity to dress as their favorite superheroes this weekend for New England's Kids Con.

Event creator and comic book illustrator Emily Drouin says Kids-Con promotes art education and literacy through comics. There will be workshops where kids can learn how to draw characters, write stories, and take part in fun activities like a costume contest, a magic show, and Jedi training.

Kids Con New England is this Sat. Nov 13, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton, 363 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland.