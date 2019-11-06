It's 2019, and dads change diapers. Unfortunately, the nation's restrooms have yet to catch up with modern parenting.

New research by diaper manufacturer Pampers revealed that 9 out of 10 dads have used a public restroom lacking a baby changing table. This leaves dads and babies squatting and — ew — even using the restroom floor when desperate times call for desperate measures.

Singer, songwriter, and dad of two John Legend is hoping to change that, pun intended. In support of other dads — and let's face it, any mom who doesn't want to be the sole diaper-changer when the family is out and about — he is working with Pampers on their Love the Change campaign, which will provide 5,000 Koala Kare changing tables for public restrooms in high-need locations across the United States and Canada by 2021.

