FREEPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A family of three from Maine is on a mission to visit every state and national park in Maine before their almost two-year-old daughter turns four. So far, the Ruby family is about half way to their goal.

On a typical weekend, you'll find parents Danielle and Ray Ruby along with 20-month-old daughter Eloise enjoying Maine's outdoors by visiting a state park. Before Eloise came along, Danielle and Ray were active and adventurous, camping and hiking all around Maine together. The couple wanted to continue their adventures as a family once Eloise was born. Now, the three are chronicling their visits to all 33 state and national parks in Maine, camping where allowed, on their blog, Rubys On The Road.

Along the way, the Ruby parents are compiling a list of lessons learned about camping and exploring with a young child in hopes that it will inspire other families with children to get outdoors together.

