BANGOR, Maine — After decades of working in the Maple business, Timothy Littlefield Sr. passed away in July of 2018.

His family says he thought of Maine Maple Sunday every day throughout the year, and their first Maine Maple Sunday without him will be bittersweet.

The Littlefield family is prepared to carry on the Lucerne Maple Products business and the Maine Maple Sunday festivities on March 24, 2019.