Exterior of Wiscasset building crumbles

WISCASSET, Maine — Part of the exterior of a building on Main Street in Wiscasset came crumbling down on Saturday, April 3.
The brick building of 67 Main Street is right above the Wiscasset Bay Gallery.
Police who responded to the scene say, fortunately, it doesn't appear anyone was inside at the time it happened.
The area around the building remained closed off throughout the day.
RELATED: MDEA arrests 4 people from Maine and Michigan, accusing them of selling cocaine and fentanyl from home in Exeter