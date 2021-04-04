Exterior of Wiscasset building crumbles

Police responded to the scene on 67 Main St. in Wiscasset on Saturday, April 3. Police say no one was injured.

WISCASSET, Maine — Part of the exterior of a building on Main Street in Wiscasset came crumbling down on Saturday, April 3.

The brick building of 67 Main Street is right above the Wiscasset Bay Gallery.

Police who responded to the scene say, fortunately, it doesn't appear anyone was inside at the time it happened.