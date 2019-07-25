BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair draws people from all over the state each year.

The fair typically attracts between 60,000 and 70,000 people in the just over a week it's open.

It features carnival rides, games, live entertainment, animals, food and more.

State Fair consultant Mike Dyre has been working for the fair for more than 30 years and says organizers are actively trying to expand what they offer so there's a little something for everybody.

"We've got an antique and custom car show on Sunday the 28th and a concert on Friday the 26th. We're starting to build up commercial space, so that gives some things for other people to do that aren't necessarily going to stand in line for a ride."

Dyre says among the new rides and games at the fair, there will also be a large air-conditioned space, plenty of flush toilets and hot and cold water.

"The footprint of the fair has expanded," says Dyre. "We're looking at probably an increase of 25% of rides and attractions on the midway compared to last year and just an overall better visitor experience."

The fair opens at 4 pm on Thursday, July 25th. It runs through Saturday, August 3rd. Admission is 7 dollars a person.

For the full fair schedule, click here.