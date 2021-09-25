Encaustic artist turns beeswax into Maine seascapes

Anastasia Gatto was an award winning pastel artist before feeling a deep pull toward encaustic painting.

WATERFORD, Maine — There's an artist in Waterford, Maine who has become well known for her use of an ancient art form.

Anastasia Gatto was originally an award-winning pastel artist, but in 2018 she felt a pull towards encaustic painting. Encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting, involves using heated encaustic medium (Gatto uses beeswax and damar crystals) and adding colored pigments.

"It just intrigued me!" said Gatto, when NEWS CENTER Maine visited her studio. "I have to say, I didn't choose it, it chose me."

Gatto uses a torch and heat gun to create a glassy layer of beeswax and crystals on the canvas.

She explains that encaustic painting "comes from the Greek word 'enkaustikos,' which means 'to burn in.'"

Gatto has roots in Greece, and they have not only inspired her medium but her subject as well. Gatto's works are primarily of seascapes.

"My mother was born in Greece and she lived on the side of the mountain and overlooked the sea. And that's all I heard growing up-- the sea, and how beautiful it was."

Gatto has many of her works for sale at Casco Bay Artisans in Portland.

Gallery Owner Jennifer Swartz says Gatto's work is unique.

"As soon as I saw her work... It just kind of stopped me in my tracks," said Swartz. "I had never seen an encaustic that beautiful. Encaustics are so hard to make."