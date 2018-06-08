ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Ellsworth police officers spent their Monday night waiting tables at Pat's Pizza, all the money collected will be donated to Maine's Special Olympics.

The annual event is called 'Tip a Cop'. Last year the officers raised more than $3,000 for the event. The department posted this message to the events page:

"Come Join us at Tip a Cop hosted by Pat's Pizza in Ellsworth. Help us raise money for the Maine Special Olympics. Law Enforcement will be on hand waiting and serving tables from 4 pm to 8 pm on August 6th. Donations are welcome. Thanks in advance for everyone's continued support with this event."

