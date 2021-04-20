Ellsworth Police Dept K9 retires to pursue civilian pup life

Police K9 Chase was with the department for 9 years. His retirement will include taking long walks, hanging out at camp, and eating plenty of dog treats.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Editor's Note: The above video is a 207 story from 2019.

The Ellsworth Police Department has announced the retirement of their police K9, Chase.

Chase is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who started with the department in 2012.

He was trained and certified in narcotics and patrol through the United States Police K9 Association and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

During Chase’s career, he had numerous narcotics finds, assisted in locating and apprehending fleeing criminals, and locating missing and suicidal people.

Ellsworth PD thanks the many community members and businesses that have supported their K9 program over the last 16 years.