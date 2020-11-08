'Drive-up' lemonade stand supports Muscular Dystrophy Association

St. Brigid School in Portland holds lemonade stand to support the South Portland Fire Department's fundraiser for muscular dystrophy

PORTLAND, Maine — People who visited St. Brigid School in Portland on Tuesday had a chance to pick up a cup of ice-cold refreshing lemonade.

People had the option to either walk up to a window with a barrier to order, or they could have the lemonade delivered to their car "drive-through style".

Customers donated as much money as they wanted in exchange for lemonade that was donated by 'The Squeeze.'

"It has worked great," says Squeeze owner Danielle Salvagio. "The range has been a few dollars to $20 a cup!"

Customers could be happy about the beverage, and also about where their money was going.

All proceeds from the lemonade stand went to support the South Portland Professional Fire Fighters Local #1476 in their "Fill the Boot" fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Muscular dystrophy is a disease that weakens muscles.

Making everyday actions, from walking to breathing, a challenge. It currently has no cure.

The South Portland firefighters in attendance say it has been a challenge to raise money this year and they're grateful for the school's help.

Private Justin Robash says, "St. Bridges reached out to me and asked if we wanted to be the beneficiary of their lemonade drive, so I'm honored. Really blown away that they reached out."