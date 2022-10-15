Downeast Scenic Railroad Annual Pumpkin Train Returns

The historic train gears up Mainers of all ages for Halloween with decorations and a pumpkin patch pit stop.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Downeast Scenic Railroad has been offering rides for fourteen years; a historic excursion for locals and visitors aboard the restored rail line.

Owned and operated by the Downeast Rail Heritage Trust, the train is run entirely by volunteers.

But every fall, it transforms into the Pumpkin Train; just the occasion for the Halloween season.

“I love talking to the passengers. We give them information and history about railroading here in Downeast, Maine.” said Conductor Gary Briggs.

The hour-long ride passes through Maine woods along the marsh and osprey nests, with a pit stop at a small pumpkin patch for kids to choose their favorite pumpkin.

On the ride back, kids are encouraged to test their creativity skills by decorating their pumpkins with stickers.

Along the way, passengers can hear historical tidbits of the working railroad before it transformed into the pumpkin train today.

According to the Downeast Scenic Railroad's website, the rail line once carried the most "notable and noteworthy of the day" as they traveled from Mount Desert Island. The train that took them was later known as the Bar Harbor Express and kept in service until 1960.

Roger Grindle of Sullivan said he loved trains as a kid and is glad the ride can instill the same sentiment in a younger generation.

“It's reigniting kids’ passion for trains. When I was a kid, trains were all awesome. Now not many kids know much about trains," Grindle said.

To Sandy Salsbury of Ellsworth, she has been climbing aboard for 8 years; turning the excursion into a family tradition.

"It's the kids. Watching them go get their pumpkins, it’s just enjoyable," Salsbury said.