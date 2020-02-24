HERMON, Maine — Monday's weather was great for a run outside, a bike ride, and even a day on the mountain.

A great day for Downeast Horizons to go to Mount Hermon and check out the tubing trails.

Downeast Horizons assists adults and children with developmental disabilities. The program gives opportunities to get active and involved in the local community.

Anthony Zambrano is the executive director of Downeast Horizons. He said that events like this make him feel that he has the best job in the world.

"We put them in their community and we make it a fun event where they can learn and enjoy life and learn things that people ought to know like stranger safety, being safe in public, those kinds of things are intertwined into programs while having fun," he said.

Downeast Horizons has been involved in Special Olympics Maine and participates in several sports tournaments every year.

