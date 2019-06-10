PORTLAND, Maine — Crowds cheered at the finish line of the Maine Marathon in Portland, and not just to support the runners.

They cheered at the sight of an exciting proposal.

Just before the finish line of the marathon, a runner got down on one knee and proposed to another runner.

Spectator Mackenzie O'Brien snapped this shot of the couple.

Do you know this couple? NEWS CENTER Maine would love to learn more about this wonderful proposal idea.

Reach us at desk@NEWSCENTERMaine.com, or reach out to us on social media.