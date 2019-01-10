NAPLES, Fla — A South Florida sheriff's deputy had a special delivery Tuesday morning.

You see, Dep. Robert Pounds pulled a driver over for going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone in Naples.

When Pounds got to the vehicle, he found out why the driver was speeding.

A woman in the car was in labor and about to give birth.

Pounds called for EMS and backup, and then grabbed a blanket.

But that baby was eager to enter the world.

Pounds delivered a beautiful baby girl and made sure mom and baby were OK.

Once EMS arrived, they cut the cord, checked out the mom and baby and transported them to the hospital.

