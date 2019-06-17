HAMPTON, N.H. — A new survey says Americans' love for the "dad bod" has risen.

New Hampshire-headquartered gym franchisor Planet Fitness says its third consecutive survey regarding the physique concludes that the figure type "exudes more sexiness and confidence now than ever before."

More than 23 million men identify as having a "dad bod," about the same as in 2018, the survey shows; however, this year, 8% more men believe there is "universal acceptance" of it — 71% versus 2018's 63%.

Among "dad bod" men, 79% say they are happier with their body and 46% say it has made them more relaxed. Of the 72% that say it has improved their life in some way, 48% say it has helped them accept themselves and 47% say it has made them less concerned with their appearance.

Collectively, 78% of both men and women say the "dad bod" is a sign of a man who is confident in his own skin.

Appearance-wise, the survey shows that 65% of Americans call the physique "attractive," up 8% from last year; 61% call it "sexy," up 10%; and 51% say it's "the new six-pack," also up 10%.

“[We're] challenging everyone, and not just dads, to be comfortable in their own skin and accept others for who they are," the gym's marketing VP says.

The survey was conducted online by Kelton Global to 2,217 "nationally representative Americans," ages 18-plus. Margin of error was +/- 2.1%.

Planet Fitness was founded Dover, New Hampshire, in 1992. The nationwide gym franchisor and operator is now headquartered in nearby Hampton.