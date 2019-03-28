MILLINOCKET, Maine — Northern Forest Center is renovating they six building at 100 Katahdin ave in Millinocket. They have already renovated five and turn them into rental properties. It’s all part of the Millinocket Housing Initiative which has raised one million dollars for the ongoing project.

This project will turn the property at 100 Katahdin Ave from a five-apartment building into a 3-apartment. All the work being done by local contractors.

"So for the town of Millinocket, what's in lacking to us was a large housing stock. None of it recently renovated and almost none available for the rental market for your standard market rate rentals" Says Ailish Keating, Project manager at Northern Forest Center. "we saw that as a potential deterrent if you had employers wanted to come to Town to open up a business."

Keating says this sixth property will be finished this summer.

Then the Northern Forest Center will focus on what the town might need next.