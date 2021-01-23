Concerns of conflict on Maine’s coastline

Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation is working to limit Maine’s aquaculture lease process.

MAINE, USA — If you live in Maine, or if you’ve visited, you know it’s a seafood state. Maine lobster is delivered all over the world and continues to be one of the biggest industries in Vacationland.

Although traditional lobstering and commercial fishing dominate our coastline, other industries have expanded their reach over the past few decades.

Aquaculture is the farming of aquatic species for food. In Maine, farmers raise Atlantic salmon, oysters, mussels, seaweed, scallops, clams, trout, and more. The industry is growing, steadily. Executive Director of the Maine Aquaculture Association Sebastian Belle said the aquaculture growth is about 2 percent each year.

This year, the growth will be flat, Belle added. Every sector of the seafood industry has been hit by the COVID-19 due to the impacts the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry.

With aquaculture growing, one organization is concerned about continued conflict on the coastline. Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation (PMFHF) was established two years ago. Executive Director of the non-profit, Cyrstal Canney said her group is fighting to reduce the size and amount of aquaculture leases.

Canney did add her organization is not against aquaculture but wants to protect traditional fishing grounds.

“Holding (aquaculture) leases for 20 years and being able to transfer those leases without a public hearing is of great concern to our organization,” she said.

The organization also supports smaller aquaculture farmers.

“(They’re) very concerned that large corporations will come in and they won’t have a place on the water,” Canney said.

The newest addition to the organization is Consultant Jon Lewis. Lewis worked for the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) and was the former Director of Maine’s Aquaculture Division for years.

“I do not feel like I’m betraying (DMR). I cannot give them enough accolades and unfortunately, they receive way too much criticism,” Lewis said. “I’m a believer of Aquaculture, I was around it for 23 years.”

The reason Lewis got involved, he said, was because the conflict between lobstermen and fishermen and aquaculture is growing and needs to be addressed. Lewis joined the non-profit after retiring from the DMR in May.

“The benefits of aquaculture have yet to be fully realized and I don’t think they will be fully realized as long as we’re dealing with this level of conflict,” Lewis added.

The conflict is aquaculture leases interfering with traditional fishing grounds, and recreational boating activity.

Belle, who said aquaculture is growing, emphasized its slow nature. In the past several years, the number of acres of coastal waters designated for aquaculture has grown to 1,558.

“We’ve added roughly 400 acres, which is basically smaller than the average potato farm in Aroostook County,” he said.

As Maine’s fishermen and lobstermen deal with future issues, Belle said many are adapting to the aquaculture industry. He said some lobstermen are picking up “sea” farming in the offseason or making the transition permanently.

“We’ve probably got more commercial fishermen as members than (PMFHF) do(es).”

When asked about any conflict between the two industries, Belle agreed that there are some issues, but aquaculture leases, by design, cannot interfere with fishing areas.

“If there is a significant commercial fishery in an area, you will not be given a lease. Period. End of discussion,” he said.

DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher added because of aquaculture’s small footprint on Maine’s coast, both industries can work together.

“I firmly believe that we can find a way to have these, have both of these very important industries coexist,” Keliher said.

Canney and Lewis mentioned previous Maine legislative sessions didn’t allow lobstermen to give public input when making regulations. That is something she and her organization are working to change.

“There will be a bill coming out of the reviser’s office and a sponsor and so far, so good, there’s listening,” she added.

Listening is what Canney and Lewis are asking for. The two want traditional fishing officials, aquaculture leaders, and the DMR to work together and plan out a strategy for the future.

Plenty of concerns are facing the seafood industry, the biggest being climate change.

While the PMFHF is hoping to work with others, Belle disagreed with its approach.