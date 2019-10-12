WELLS, Maine — Faced with rising sea levels, six coastal Maine towns are coming together to take action against climate change.

The towns of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Kittery, Ogunquit, Wells and York are funding a new position with the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission.

The position will focus specifically on sustainability and energy consumption, including how the towns dispose of trash, and what types of light fixtures the towns use.

The Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission already has someone who works in coastal resiliency, focusing on sea-level rise and its coastal impacts to the area.

The commission says the employees will work together to tackle urgent environmental issues.

In the last 100 years, sea levels in Maine have risen an average of 7 to 8 inches.

In the next century, researchers predict an additional 7 to 8 inches of sea rise.

While that may seem like a small change, it makes a big difference during high tides and major storms.

"I'm always concerned about what the impacts will be for each community depending on the storm," SMPDC Director of Planning Lee Jay Feldman said.

"The type of things they're doing now are the things that will be saving these coastal communities years down the road," Feldman said.

The Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission is accepting applications for the position through Friday, December 13th.

Each of the six towns will contribute around $7,500 for the first six months.

In the next budget cycle, the six towns will be asked to contribute $15,000 towards the position, covering it for two years.