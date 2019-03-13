BREWER, Maine — U.S. Coast Guard cutters are attempting to open up the Penobscot River this week.

The 140-foot Icebreaker tug Thunder Bay arrived on Tuesday and the smaller 65-foot Tackle arrived in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Both ships are based in Rockland.

NCM

“The operation is an annual event,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Matt Odom. “The cutters do it in March or April to help prevent inland flooding by breaking the ice to allow it to flow downstream and out to sea during the Spring Thaw,” he said. They also want the waterways clear to keep ports and facilities opened up.

The crew has been reporting slow going because of the ice thickness that has been up to 20 inches thick in some places.

We got a chance to take a crew photo after icebreaking today.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter THUNDER BAY Facebook page

Odom said the two ships will be back at it in the morning continuing to break ice off the shores of Bangor and Brewer.

A photo of the cutter done for the evening on Tuesday night.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter THUNDER BAY Facebook page