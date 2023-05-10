The device installed on Tuesday is to discourage beavers from building dams in the area and prevent further flooding.

BERWICK, Maine — Central Maine Power installed a "beaver fence" in Berwick on Tuesday, to help combat flooding caused by nearby beaver dams.

For months, the power company has worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to find a solution and agreed the fence was their best option, according to a press release.

The CMP-owned road experiencing flooding provides access to both transmission line right of ways and local homes.

CMP said the device will prompt beavers to build dams elsewhere and in turn protect a culvert that resides behind the fence, preventing obstruction and future flooding.

Local homeowners said the issue has been "time-consuming."

CMP Community Relations Manager Greg Thomspon said it is always rewarding to find a solution that ensures reliable power, protects access for homeowners, and protects wildlife.

“We have regular conversations with state and federal agencies like MDIFW and USDA which help us make projects like this a success, and we appreciate their support.”

Why is there so much DAM activity?



Beaver harvesting activity becomes more intense in late fall, as the furry critter concentrates on repairing and building up its dam in preparation for winter, according to Maine.gov.

In 1985, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife estimated the beaver population in Maine was between 45,000 and 70,000.

