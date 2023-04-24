'Large furry creature' takes tour of Maine Street in Brunswick

The Brunswick Communications Center reportedly received multiple calls about the large rodent strutting downtown late Friday night.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick residents were likely scratching their heads Friday night as a "large furry creature" took a tour down Maine Street.

The suspect? A 40-pound American beaver named "Chuck."

The Brunswick Communications Center reportedly received multiple calls about the large rodent strutting downtown late Friday night, Brunswick police said on Facebook.

Brunswick police said they were able to locate and detain the adventurous animal in front of Senter Place.

"Not to be confused with Punxsutawney Phil, this 40-pound North American beaver was reluctant to identify himself to law enforcement but eventually gave up his name as 'Chuck,'" police wrote on Facebook.

Chuck's criminal record didn't keep him locked up for long, though.

"After some questioning, Chuck was placed into custody and transported to the Anniversary Park where he was released to the waterways," Brunswick police said.

There is no doubt the beaver ... chuckled ... on his way home after.

