NEW YORK — Talk about art imitating life. "Christina's World" is a painting that shows a woman who lacks the strength to walk crawling up a grassy hill to her home. Meanwhile, the painting itself recently rose out of the depths to reach a new place of prominence.

The Museum of Modern Art in New York recently took the painting out of storage and put it back on display. MoMA's website says it can be seen in the Alfred H. Barr, Jr. Galleries on the fifth floor in position 520.

It used to hang in a dimly lit hallway near a restroom before being packed away during renovation work at the museum sometime last year.

Newspapers like the Portland Press Herald and the Boston Globe reported on the outcry from visitors who were upset to have missed their chance to see the painting.

Andrew Wyeth painted "Christina's World" in 1948. He drew inspiration from the landscape and people of Cushing, Maine. The woman in the painting is based on one of his neighbors, Anna Christina Olson. She's depicted in a scene at her family farm.

The farmhouse in the painting is still standing. The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland tends to its care and upkeep. The museum was awarded more than $188,000 in grant money last year for renovations.

One of the biggest Wyeth collections in the country can be found at the Farnsworth. So if MoMA ever decides to once again hide "Christina's World" from public view, Wyeth's fans are always welcome to visit Rockland to see his other works.